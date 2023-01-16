West Orange man begins his AIA-NJ presidency

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Architect Ronald C. Weston has begun his term as 2023 president of the New Jersey chapter of the American Institute of Architects.

Weston has stated that one of his overarching goals for this coming year is “to have AIA New Jersey focus more on engaging with government officials, industry leaders, students and the public writ large so that more people develop a better understanding of the value that good architecture and design adds to society.”

Weston is the founding principal of Weston Architecture LLC, where he applies his four decades of experience in the architecture, design and construction industry advising clients and project teams on best practices in delivering successful buildings and facilities. He served as president of his local section, AIA Newark & Suburban Architects, in 2018.

During his 37 years as a licensed architect and AIA-NJ member, Weston has led a wide variety of commercial, educational, hospitality, institutional and mixed-use projects. His work has ranged from being a principal architect of record on numerous new schools, commercial buildings and multifamily residential developments in the New Jersey/New York region, to managing design teams on larger-scale national and international mixed-use developments. Prior to founding his consulting practice in 2021, Weston served as a principal and practice leader at New Jersey–based PS&S and Hillier Architecture.

“Working with professional colleagues to create new school buildings that will educate generations of students ranks as the most rewarding type of projects for me”, Weston said. “The larger commercial and mixed-use developments I have worked on certainly were more complex and exciting, yet they tend to be less enduring and impactful for their communities.”

Outside of his architecture roles, Weston currently serves on the N.J. advisory board of the Trust for Public Land nonprofit organization, where he just completed a four-year term as chairperson. He also recently completed 20 years of continuous service as a West Orange Planning Board commissioner, including eight years as board chairperson. Weston and his wife still live in West Orange, where they raised their two children and now enjoy spending time with their three young grandsons.

Weston’s bona fides include holding architecture licenses in seven states and the District of Columbia, and he has held his National Council of Architectural Registration Boards certificate for more than 35 years. He is a licensed professional planner in New Jersey, and is a LEED-accredited professional through the U.S. Green Building Council. Weston is a graduate of the Syracuse University School of Architecture, where he earned his Bachelor of Architecture degree.