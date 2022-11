CALDWELL, NJ — Fred Zorn, center, of West Orange, and his dog, Zander, win second place in the most creative costume category at the Essex County Strut Your Mutt Costume Parade and Contest at Grover Cleveland Park on Saturday, Oct. 29. Zander was dressed in a knitted dragon costume. With them is Deputy Parks Director Kate Hartwyk, left, and Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr.