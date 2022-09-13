West Orange Mayor’s 5K returns to support ALS research

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange will host its annual Mayor’s 5K Run/Walk, starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. The events kick off at West Orange Town Hall, 66 Main St., and will support the PSZ Believe Foundation, the Mayor’s Sunshine Fund and the Downtown West Orange Alliance, which is sponsoring the event.

This year’s net proceeds will benefit the PSZ Believe Foundation, an Essex County–based charity supporting Essex County families battling ALS. For more information visit

Pszbelievefoundation.org. ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Every 90 minutes, an individual is diagnosed with the disease and there is no known cure. It is estimated that care for a loved one with ALS could reach $200,000 annually.

“We are grateful to see the return of the 5K to our downtown and for the opportunity to support such an important cause,” West Orange Mayor Robert D. Parisi said, adding that this “is an incredible way to unite our community and fundraise for those battling ALS.”

Registration is required to participate in the 5K run/walk. The first 300 registrants will receive 5K-themed T-shirts. Day-of registration will begin at 8 a.m. in front of Town Hall. Online registration is strongly encouraged at tinyurl.com/279bhh59.

Race winners in 15 categories by age will win first-, second- and third-place medals. The overall male and female winners will receive trophies as top finishers.

The event will include a free 1-mile kids fun run for children ages 11 and younger at 9:30 a.m., immediately before the 5K begins. The kids fun run is sponsored by the West Orange Public Library. Register at bccls.libcal.com/event/9655691. Each participant will receive a wristband and participation ribbon. New this year are winners medals for first-, second- and third-place finishers.