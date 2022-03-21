West Orange middle schoolers celebrate Pi Day

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Edison Middle School in West Orange held its first Pi Day Pie Party in two years, and the traditional event was a resounding success. Pi Day is celebrated around the world on March 14. Pi is a mathematical constant numerically approximate to 3.14; it is the ratio of the circumference to the diameter of any circle, pie or otherwise.

This year’s event was organized by EMS Math Club advisers Sheyla Jannah and Nicole Shipitofsky. The school sold raffle tickets and the lucky winners were able to “build a ‘pi’ on their teacher’s head.” All proceeds will be donated to the Holy Trinity–West Orange Food Pantry.

On the gray team, students Zahira Kifaieh, Kailei Greene and Jeremiah Aladesanmi built pies on the heads of teachers Pamela Romanchuk, Jessica Byrne and Kevin Wilton. On the green team, students Amanda Gualpa, Janiyah Mobley and Neharika Prasad builts pies on the heads of teachers Jennifer Blume, Suzanne Grochowski and Jessica Corino. On the yellow team, students Tyler Vieira, David Simon and Karina Pineda builts pies on the heads of teachers Stephanie Rosario, Meghan Colabella and Sylvia Watford. On the final team, students Shauria Bar, Beckett Marcoux Tully, Jonah Weintraub and Nikhil Oberoi built pies on the heads of Principal Xavier Fitzgerald, Assistant Principal Steve Melendez, school counselor Jeffrey Lafoon and child study team member Carlene Hernandez.

In addition to pie-making, students also had the opportunity to see who could memorize the most digits of pi. Shauria came in first place, Beckett came in second place, and Jonah and Nikhil tied for third place.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD