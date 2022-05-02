West Orange middle schoolers learn about the story behind ‘Defiance’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On the eve of Yom Hashoah, the Holocaust Remembrance Day, Rachel Bielski Cayne and Jessica Bielski Akhavan spoke to David Perez’s Roosevelt Middle School history class about their grandfather Zus Bielski and the partisan Bielski Brigade’s heroic efforts that rescued 1,200 Jews in the Novgorod forest during Wolrd War II. The class asked many questions after watching the film “Defiance,” which is about the Bielski brothers.

Photos Courtesy of Roz Moskovitz Bielski