West Orange municipal buildings reopen to public

WEST ORANGE, NJ — All West Orange municipal buildings have reopened to the public.

During the pandemic, beginning in 2020, West Orange Town Hall was forced to limit public access over safety concerns for the public and township employees. All municipal services continued during this time period; however, many municipal buildings were not open to the public. The public instead had to rely on telephone calls and emails to interact with employees.

In accordance with the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, West Orange Town Hall has resumed in-person contact, effective March 7. Those residents having business that requires in-person service can enter Town Hall during the regular business hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. West Orange’s transmission rate is currently considered low by state standards, which allows mask usage to be optional. Changes to masking protocols and other requirements are subject to change and will be announced as the situation warrants.

Residents are urged to keep their business brief and call ahead when possible, during this phase of returning to pre–COVID-19 operations.