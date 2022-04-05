West Orange native becomes member of elite Navy honor guard

WEST ORANGE, NJ — A native of West Orange recently completed an intensive 10-week training program to become a member of the elite U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard.

Firefighter Parker Mitchell, a 2016 West Orange High School graduate and 2020 graduate of Saint Peter’s University, joined the Navy five months ago. Today, Mitchell serves as a U.S. Navy ceremonial guardsman.

“I joined the Navy to challenge and redefine myself,” Mitchell said. “I want to be able to provide better circumstances for my family, friends and hopefully future family.”

Established in 1931, the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard is the official honor guard of the U.S. Navy and is based at Naval District Washington Anacostia Annex in Washington, D.C.

According to Navy officials, the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard’s primary mission is to represent the service in presidential, joint armed forces, Navy and public ceremonies in and around the nation’s capital. Members of the Navy Ceremonial Guard participate in some of the nation’s most prestigious ceremonies, including presidential inaugurations and arrival ceremonies for foreign officials.

“I have learned various militarization and sailorization skills while serving in the Navy, but the most profound skill I’ve learned is the true meaning and purpose of teamwork and relying on the next person,” Mitchell said.

Sailors of the Ceremonial Guard are hand selected while they are attending boot camp at Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Ill. Strict military order and discipline, combined with teamwork, allow the Ceremonial Guard to fulfill their responsibilities. They are experts in the art of close order drill, coordination and timing.

The Ceremonial Guard comprises the drill team, color guard, casket bearers and firing party. Casket bearers carry the Navy’s past service members to their resting ground. Whether it is in Arlington National Cemetery or another veterans cemetery. The firing party renders the 21-gun salute, the signature honor of military funerals, during every Navy funeral at Arlington National Cemetery.

“My most proud accomplishment outside the Navy is graduating college and inside the Navy is graduating from boot camp and completing training here at the Ceremonial Guard,” Mitchell said. “The Navy displays tradition, professionalism, commitment and unity. Serving in the Navy is an honor for me because I have the privilege to be part of various opportunities that others may not get a chance to experience.”

Photo Courtesy of Navy Office of Community Outreach