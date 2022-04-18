West Orange officials welcome U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill to Degnan Park

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Mayor Robert Parisi and members of the West Orange Township Council welcomed U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District to Degnan Park on April 14. Having secured funding for statewide projects this past March that will include new equipment at Degnan Park, Sherrill presented a check to the township.

West Orange is one of the 10 communities to receive funding from this effort. The Degnan Park project will improve Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility to the park, provide for low-impact fitness equipment geared toward seniors, and develop a vibrant public space with enjoyable amenities that address older adults’ needs for recreation, social connection and nature.

“Residents across NJ-11 relied on their parks and recreational areas more than ever during the pandemic and I’ve fought hard to ensure federal support for these important spaces,” Sherrill said. “Too often I hear frustration that federal dollars do not make it back to help our towns with their most pressing needs. I am proud to have led the efforts in the House to cut through bureaucratic red tape and secure funding for local projects like this one in West Orange that will have a direct impact on the community.”

“With this funding for our expansion project, Degnan Park will be an incredible resource to the West Orange community, especially for our older adults,” Parisi said. “Enhancing the park’s ADA accessibility and installing recreation equipment for low-impact fitness will offer residents a great place to stay active and decrease loneliness in our town. Thank you, Rep. Sherrill, for your support of West Orange and for fighting for this project to become a reality.”

This project is anticipated to be completed later this summer.

Photos Courtesy of Joseph Fagan