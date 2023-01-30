West Orange police respond quickly to bomb threat that proved to be noncredible

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange police patrol units were dispatched to Roosevelt Middle School earlier today, Jan. 30, on the report of a possible bomb threat. It happened after school counselors were made aware of an Instagram group chat involving several Roosevelt Middle School students, according to a press release from the township. In the group chat an unidentified Instagram user asked if any students will be taking the late bus; the user then stated that they were going to bomb the bus.

With the specific threat referring to the Roosevelt Middle School buses, patrol units immediately responded to the West Orange Board of Education bus depot on Standish Avenue. The Essex County Sheriff Department’s bomb unit and K-9 were also dispatched to the scene. Law enforcement conducted a sweep, which proved negative for any explosive devices on board any WOBOE buses.

Authorities acted quickly and deemed the threat to be noncredible. West Orange police remained on scene and are following up with an investigation. Police officers were also at the school to provide a presence for dismissal. There is no ongoing threat to public safety, according to the release, and Superintendent of Schools C. Lauren Schoen was made aware of the incident. A check of all buses did not disrupt the afternoon dismissal of any West Orange schools; however, all after-school activities at Roosevelt Middle School were canceled for the day. Updates, if needed, will follow pending an investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the West Orange Police Department at 973-325-4000. To report an emergency or a crime in progress dial 9-1-1.