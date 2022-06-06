West Orange police support National Gun Violence Awareness Day

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Police Sgt. Brad Squires stands with Officers Bret Wagner, Herbert Granados and Frank Romayo in front of West Orange Town Hall in support of National Gun Violence Awareness Day. The nationwide campaign ran from June 3 through 5 with hundreds of scheduled events in cities around the country. It coincides with the #WearOrange initiative as a call to action to further bring attention in demanding an end to a national growing gun violence crisis.