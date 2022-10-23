West Orange police’s CSU visits Kelly Elementary for School Violence Awareness Week

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Members of the West Orange Police Department’s Community Services Unit visited Kelly Elementary School on Oct. 19 to recognize School Violence Awareness Week. Officers Brad Squires, Bret Wagner and Frank Romayo spent time with students outdoors to play and get to know one another.

“The kids really enjoyed their playdate with the officers,” said school counselor Florence Chirichiello, who organized the event. “We love strengthening bonds within our community and helping students see our officers as helpers.”

Photos Courtesy of WOSD