West Orange promotes fire and police personnel in joint ceremony

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange fire Chief Anthony Vecchio and police Chief James Abbott officiated over promotions in a joint ceremony at the Wilshire Grand Hotel on Aug. 18.

Mayor Robert Parisi administered the oath of office to Matthew Kehoe and Gary Braus, both of whom went from firefighter to fire captain, and Rory Kearns, who went from police sergeant to police lieutenant. Each man’s wife held the Bible as he was sworn in.

Kehoe and Braus are graduates of West Orange High School and Kearns is a graduate of Seton Hall Prep.

Photos Courtesy of Joseph Fagan