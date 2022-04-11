West Orange Rec presents awards to community members

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The annual West Orange Recreation Department Awards luncheon was held April 9 at the Toby Katz Civic Center in West Orange to recognize achievements from the West Orange Recreation girls lacrosse team, the West Orange Police Athletic League and the Mountain Top League. Pictured, from left, are honorees Pete Scalora, Kelly McGuire, Rod Griola and Mike Giovine; honoree Brian Murphy was unable to attend. The buffet luncheon was attended by members of the community, families and friends.