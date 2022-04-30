West Orange receives a historical print as a gift

WEST ORANGE, NJ — A historical print was gifted to the township of West Orange at the annual business meeting of the 102nd Cavalry of the Essex Troop on April 23. The ceremony took place at the West Orange Armory on Pleasant Valley Way, which has been home to the Essex Troop in West Orange since 1937.

The print depicts the Essex Troop providing a mounted cavalry escort for President Woodrow Wilson’s inauguration in Washington, D.C., on March 4, 1913. Township historian Joseph Fagan accepted the gift on behalf of the township.

An original oil painting of the event hangs over the hearth in the West Orange Armory and can be seen in the background. The print will be hung inside Council Chambers in West Orange Town Hall.