West Orange Rotary distributes meals at Christine’s Kitchen

Photo Courtesy of Michael H. Karu

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Saturday, Nov. 12, members of the Rotary Club of West Orange distributed more than 200 meals at Christine’s Kitchen at the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in West Orange. This is one of several community-based initiatives undertaken by the Rotary Club. Earlier this year, the Rotarians distributed backpacks to students, provided pumpkins to children at Halloween, and distributed candy at the Turtle Back Zoo at its Halloween event. Pictured, from left, are Courtney Abrams, Michael Karu, Hallie Karu and Jerry Tarnoff. For more information, visit rotary.org.

