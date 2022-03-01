West Orange Rotary scholarship applications available

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Rotary Club of West Orange has served the community since 1928. In addition to supporting a variety of local nonprofit organizations and projects, the club awards scholarships to graduating seniors who live in West Orange and attend public, private, parochial, vocational or other certified high schools.

Students may secure applications from their high school guidance department. The deadline for submitting applications is April 25. Contact Chris Alevras at 973-610-3331 for any questions regarding the scholarship program or the application process. Anyone wishing to make a donation to the scholarship fund may send a check payable to the Rotary Club of West Orange Foundation c/o Michael Karu, 6 Vosseler Ct., West Orange, NJ 07052.