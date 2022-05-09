West Orange Scholarship Fund, Education Association to honor Hayden Moore

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School Principal Hayden Moore will be recognized for 20 years of service to the West Orange School District at a cocktail reception on Thursday, June 9, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Rock Spring Golf Club, 90 Rock Spring Road in West Orange. The event is sponsored by the West Orange Scholarship Fund and the West Orange Education Association.

Moore has served as principal of the high school for the past 10 years, beginning his career in special education. He entered WOHS as a dean of students and became principal in 2012 following the retirement of Arthur Alloggiamento. Since then, he has implemented successful programming, including block-drop scheduling, expansion of Advanced Placement courses, technology and engineering courses, sports and arts programs, and the creation of the Mountaineer Mentors and Mountaineer Academy. Several years ago, he initiated the Principal’s Scholarship Fund to recognize graduating seniors who impacted the life and culture of the school through service. Funds raised at the cocktail reception will go toward that scholarship.

Tickets can be purchased at www.woboe.org/Moore4Kids, and ad journal space is also available for purchase. For additional information, contact WOSF trustee Jim Quinn at 212-339-2548 or jquinn@allenco.com.

“I am honored that the West Orange Scholarship Fund and West Orange Education Association have chosen to recognize me at their annual event,” Moore said. “I am proud to be the principal of West Orange High School. Our students, staff, programs and community are second to none, and I am excited to see that the Principal’s Scholarship can be impactful in such a positive way.”