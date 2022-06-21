West Orange Scholarship Fund, township honor WOHS principal

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School Principal Hayden Moore was honored by the West Orange Scholarship Fund for “20-plus years of extraordinary public service to the students of West Orange and our community” in a touching ceremony held at The Rock on June 9.

Moore was surrounded by his family, including wife Sarahi and children Mia, Hayden and Nicholas; his parents; and siblings and their respective spouses. Faculty, administrators and community members across West Orange were also present to recognize Moore.

Former Superintendent of Schools Jerry Tarnoff emceed the event, which featured guest speakers, including interim Superintendent of Schools C. Lauren Schoen; Moore’s mentor, Washington Elementary School Principal Marie DeMaio; West Orange Education Association President Mark Maniscalco; Mayor Robert D. Parisi, who proclaimed June 9 in West Orange as “Hayden Moore Day”; and WOHS Assistant Principal Annette Towson.

Moore himself was touched and grateful for the outpouring of love and called his parents to the podium to receive his award with him.

“I am very blessed,” Moore said. “Thank you to all of you for being here, for my family, friends and co-workers.”

Gerri Krimmel, a longtime WOSF trustee and retired administrative staff member, was also recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award for her years of dedication and service to the school district and community.

Net proceeds from the event will benefit the WOSF Principal’s Scholarship Award.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD