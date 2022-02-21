West Orange School District receives recognition for reducing carbon footprint

WEST ORANGE, NJ — In May 2020, the West Orange School District partnered with Cenergistic to reduce its carbon footprint and recover additional funding for students through energy conservation and organizational behavior change. Through the efforts of Superintendent of Schools Scott Cascone and members of the senior finance team, operations team and school board, the district’s energy use was reduced to a carbon footprint equivalent to the CO2 generated by the average vehicle driving nearly 6,021,264 miles or the planting of nearly 41,053 trees.

Cenergistic energy specialist Joe White conducted nearly 2,048 building audits since May 2020 — most of those audits during unoccupied hours, on weekends and during holidays.

The district will be recognized for “implementing the Cenergistic energy management program and, as a result, conserving our nation’s precious resources and serving as a financial and environmental stewardship model to your community and other districts around the country.”

Cenergistic will present a banner and plaque to the school district at a Board of Education in the near future.