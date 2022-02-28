West Orange St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns March 13

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The 69th annual West Orange St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held on Sunday, March 13, beginning at 12:15 p.m. at the corners of Mt. Pleasant Avenue and Main Street.

In 2020, the Parade Committee selected Mellen Phillips Dangler as the 2020 grand marshal; however, the parade was postponed due to the pandemic. Well, it has been two long years but the parade is back and Dangler will finally march up Main Street.

Dangler was born and raised in West Orange, where she continues to live with her husband, Darren, and their children, Kristen, Breann, Morgan and DJ. Mel and Darren Dangler are the proprietors of Dangler Funeral Home in West Orange and the Lewis and Carey Funeral Home in Boonton. She has volunteered countless hours to her church and her children’s schools, and has raised significant financial support for civic and charitable organizations, including the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the West Orange Police Athletic League, the Lizzie Chern Foundation, the Police Unity Tour and Family Reach.

Serving as 2022 deputy grand marshals are John DeMars, Bobby Lamb and Robert Swenson, who are all dedicated to their involvement in their Irish and Civic community organizations. For more information, visit https://westorangeparade.com.