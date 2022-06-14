West Orange Street Fair draws thousands downtown

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The popular West Orange Street Fair made its successful return on June 4, after a two-year suspension due to COVID. One of the biggest events of the year in West Orange, the 2022 street fair attracted thousands of visitors, who enjoyed local crafters, food from local vendors, street performers, a classic car show, beer and wine garden, live music, free admission to the Thomas Edison National Historical Park, and more.

“We were thrilled with the amazing turnout of nearly 6,000 visitors and beautiful weather for the return of the street fair to the streets of downtown West Orange,” Downtown West Orange Alliance Executive Director Megan Brill said. “It was so rewarding to see crowds once again enjoying themselves safely, and the look of happy vendors validated the success of the event.”

Curated vendors offered their wares, and food vendors delicious eats from the tristate area. The event was a hive of shopping and browsing activity, as thousands walked and browsed the many sites and attractions.

Children of all ages were greeted by their favorite costumed characters, including a T-rex, Spider-Man, Black Panther, Disney princesses, Minions and more. Demonstrations, such as an ice sculptor who transformed a block of ice into an ice dragon, dazzled crowds.

The Edison Classic Car Show also took place, taking West Orange by storm with a fleet of classic cars lining the streets of town.

Photos Courtesy of Joseph Fagan