West Orange thanks DeFrino for more than three decades with the township

Photo Courtesy of Joseph Fagan

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Aug. 31 in West Orange Township Council chambers, business administrator John Gross, left, and construction sub-code official Tom Biondi Jr., right, presented a proclamation to electrical sub-code official Mike DeFrino, center, in gratitude for his service. DeFrino has retired after 30 years and four months of service to the township. Fellow employees also stopped in to bid him a fond farewell and best wishes.

