West Orange unveils its townwide app

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Downtown West Orange Alliance, in cooperation with the township of West Orange, has officially launched the West Orange app, where users can find information on the township’s many attractions, restaurants, events and more.

West Orange is one of only five towns in New Jersey to offer a townwide app, where users can find all the information they need to know about the township, and receive notifications regarding events, residential news and even exclusive app-only discounts from certain West Orange businesses. The app is available for download now on all major app stores for iOS and Android.

“We are thrilled to introduce the West Orange app as yet another way, in addition to our website, social media and monthly newsletters, that everyone can stay up to date on everything West Orange and beyond,” DWOA Executive Director Megan Brill said.

Free and user-friendly, the West Orange app contains information about attractions, dining, events, deals, parking and news, as well as town and school directories. User profiles will allow users to check into their favorite West Orange business and share picture-worthy moments and deals, all within the app. Users can use the app’s social abilities to connect with friends and participate in additional promotional activities.

“This app is a great tool for visitors to discover our many dining options and businesses, and for residents to keep informed on the latest township developments and information,” West Orange Councilwoman Michelle Casalino said.

“We encourage everyone who lives in, works in, and visits and enjoys the downtown and the West Orange area to download this app for real-time updates on all that is West Orange,” Brill said.