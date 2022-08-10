West Orange woman advocates for employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange resident Cyndy Walsh Rintzler, director of ​vocational advocacy and quality assurance at Inroads To Opportunities, recently joined colleagues in Washington, D.C., to meet with the staffs of U.S. Rep. Donald M. Payne Jr. and U.S. Sen. Cory Booker to advocate for employment choice for individuals with disabilities.

The purpose of the trip was to attend a national conference for continuing education and networking, in addition to meeting with legislative staff to educate public servants on the current status in regard to employment choice for all individuals with disabilities.