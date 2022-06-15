West Orange woman marks 50 years in her apartment, becomes a Golden Resident

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Lynn Kay, a resident of West Mill Gardens in West Orange, recently joined the Golden Residents Club, which was created in 2020 to show appreciation to Garden Communities’ loyal residents.

Kay has rented the same West Orange apartment for 52 years. To recognize this, the developer held a Golden Resident event for Kay, presenting her with one year of free rent. Members of the Garden Communities corporate and West Mill Gardens operational teams were among the attendees at the celebration, which included a formal ceremony and refreshments.

“Everything was lovely,” Kay said. “Free rent for a year — I can’t believe it.”

With her daughter, son and daughter-in-law in attendance, as well as some of her closest friends, Kay was presented with flowers and a customized giant check declaring her status as a Golden Resident.