West Orange Women’s Club announces events and outreaches

West Orange Township Cleanup Days: Teams are being formed to assist the West Orange Township Council and the South Mountain Conservancy for their cleanup days. Mark your calendars for April 23 in the Valley Arts section of town, and May 21 at the high school and near Degnan Park. This is a family-friendly event with more details to follow.

Baby Food Drive: The WOWC is collecting baby food and formula for the Holy Trinity–West Orange Food Pantry. Reach out to food pantry liaison Robin Jacobs for pickup or dropoff arrangements at robinmona@aol.com or 201-341-7396.

Ongoing Valentine Project: The successful Valentine Project will now become a year-long event. This year the club created 500 Valentine’s Day cards for seniors in six homes, and next year’s goal is to create 1,700 cards to distribute to all area senior residences. Janice Berman of the WOWC has several kits already and plans to hold Zoom lessons on how to create the best cards. The club has an

Amazon Wish List for supplies

so that cards can be created in several mediums.