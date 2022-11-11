West Orange WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange’s oldest surviving World War II veteran, Pete Longo, turned 100 years old on Nov. 2. A birthday party marking the occasion was recently celebrated with family and friends at the Bella Italia Restaurant in Orange.

Longo grew up in Orange before the war, moved to West Orange in 1955 and has been a resident ever since. When he returned home from Europe in July 1945, he had received a promotion to sergeant and a U.S. Army citation praising him for meritorious performance worthy of the highest praise while serving as a tank crewman. It further stated that his heroic actions and adaptability were an inspiration to his fellow soldiers.

Even at age 100, Longo still inspires those around him. Longo spent a total of 25 months overseas and served in both North Africa and Europe as a member of Company C of the 766th Tank Battalion.

Photos Courtesy of Joseph Fagan