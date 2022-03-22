West Orange’s finest and bravest engage disabled veterans in charity hockey game

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange was alive with excitement on Friday night, March 18, thanks to a charity hockey game. The New Jersey Warriors disabled veterans hockey team squared off against a combined team of West Orange Fire and Police departments all-stars. Fans were treated to a thrilling ending as the closely contested matchup ended in an 8-7 sudden-death overtime victory for the Warriors.

The West Orange High School Air Force Jr. ROTC was on hand to present the colors as the national anthem was sung by Ana, Lucia and Sofia Pereira, who are JROTC members. U.S. Navy Seal veteran Will Brown thanked everyone for coming out to support veterans in his pre-game remarks. Former NHL player Colin White, who played for both the N.J. Devils and San Jose Sharks, participated in the ceremonial puck drop to begin the game. Following the game, Firefighter Gary Braus and Police Officer Andrew Soccia presented New Jersey Warriors Executive Vice President Ted Curtin with checks representing donations to the program from their respective local unions. Referees Mark Lee and Mark Schweiker officiated the game and volunteered their time for this great cause.

New Jersey Warriors is a nonprofit organization affiliated with the N.J. Devils and USA Hockey. It was created to give U.S. military disabled veterans an opportunity to rehab through hockey and serve as an outlet for disabled service persons to connect with one another. For more information, visit www.NJWarriors.org.

Photos Courtesy of Joseph Fagan