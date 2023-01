This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Councilwoman Tammy Williams was sworn in as council president in council chambers on Jan. 2. Williams was sworn in by assistant township attorney Kenneth W. Kayser and, later in the day, was administered the oath of office by U.S. Rep. Donald M. Payne Jr. at a formal ceremony at the Wilshire Grand Hotel.

Photos Courtesy of Joseph Fagan