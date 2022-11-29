WOHS students, employees hold clap out for Hayden Moore on his last day

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — In an emotional and heartfelt clap out, Hayden Moore was feted by staff and students at West Orange High School on Nov. 18 as his last day as the school’s principal came to a close.

Moore has moved on to serve as West Orange assistant superintendent of schools under interim Superintendent of Schools C. Lauren Schoen; Moore will remain as assistant superintendent throughout the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year. In September of 2023, Moore will take the reins as superintendent. Oscar Guerrero, former principal of Memorial High School in West New York, has taken the WOHS helm as principal.

From one end of the school to another, students, staff and faculty lined the hallways, cheering and tearing up as Moore passed through giving hugs and high fives along the way. The clap out came to its end as Moore made his way past the band room, where the orchestra serenaded him in the hallway and the band and choir performed as he entered the room. Moore, emotional throughout the clap out, was brought to tears as Dean of Students Mark Maniscalco presented him with a commemorative plaque from the staff.

Back in the Conforti office, Moore read his last announcement as principal with the assistance of seniors Madison Gough and James Tibang, and posed for photos with members of the Student Council and PTA, which presented him with a memorial bench.

Photos Courtesy of Cynthia Cumming and Pete Ficuciello