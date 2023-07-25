‘Wizard’ retires after 43 years

IRVINGTON — Legendary township clerk Harold E. Wiener has retired after 43 years of service with the township.

An Irvington native, Wiener was born, raised and educated in the township, having graduated from Union Avenue Elementary School and Irvington High School.

Wiener said he didn’t really want to retire but he has had some health issues over the last few years. In 2020, he had a brain stem stroke and missed some time at work but eventually came back.

He said his motivation to get better was so that he could go back to work.

Another health issue came up in June, however, and it caused him to spend 10 days in the hospital. He still hasn’t fully recovered and he felt it was time to pass the torch.

“Given that, it was time to retire. Whatever years I have left, I would like to enjoy that time. Whether it’s one year or 10 or 30. I’m 66 years old and I’ve been working since I was 23.”

Wiener said the people of Irvington are in good hands with Shawna Supel, who has replaced him as municipal clerk, and Shonta Watson, who replaced Shawna as assistant municipal clerk.

“I am confident they can do the job,” Wiener said. “They have been the cause of the efficiency of the office.”

Wiener served under seven mayors and 60 individual council members during his tenure with the township.

Wiener was affectionately called “the Wizard” by his staff because of his extensive knowledge of the field.

At one point, Wiener was named the “Municipal Clerk of the Year” by the Municipal Clerks’ Association of New Jersey in 2010 in recognition of his dedication and professionalism to the Office of the Municipal Clerk.

Michele Bobrowski, president of the Municipal Clerk’s Association of New Jersey said, “Harold is and will always be a legend to all of us municipal clerks here in New Jersey.”

“He has been an asset to the Municipal Clerks’ Association of New Jersey and all municipal clerks in New Jersey,” Bobrowski said. “His legacy will forever live on in all the groundwork he has laid down for us and all of us will be forever grateful.”

Wiener received a bachelor of arts degree in psychology/sociology in 1979 and a master of arts degree in teaching the social sciences in 1986 from Montclair State University. He began working for the township on June 16, 1980 and was named municipal clerk 35 years ago on Nov. 24, 1987.

When he was in school at Montclair State, Wiener intended to be a social worker but he needed a job and saw an ad in The Irvington Herald for a “consumer affairs officer” in the township clerk’s office.

He did that for a year and then got another job in the clerk’s office and worked his way up the chain of command until he was promoted to assistant township clerk in 1982 and then township clerk in 1987.

“What really appealed to me was dealing with people in the community,” Wiener said. “Helping them, that appealed to me. The different aspects, the duties cast upon you by the council and mayor, elections, assisting people who came to the counter, doing the will and the business of the people. I liked it and I just stayed. I would love to continue to do it. But the health issues.”

A resolution passed by the township council commemorating his retirement said that Wiener “has faithfully, impartially and justly tended to the duties of the Municipal Clerk with commitment, dedication, honor and prestigious professionalism.”

Council President Jamillah Beasley said she was sad when she found out that Wiener was retiring.

“He is an inspiring man,” Beasley said. “ He was a wealth of information to me. I will miss him being there. And being able to go get information and advice. He would tell me a bunch of stories about when my dad was a council person.”

Among the feats that earned Wiener “legendary” status were his attending every Municipal Council Caucus and Regular Meeting from 1982 to June of 2007, accumulating in more than 1,000 appearances.

Wiener received his state-licensed Registered Municipal Clerk Certificate in 1986, became a Certified Municipal Clerk in 1991 and achieved the distinguished honor of Master Municipal Clerk (MMC) in 2005.

He is a long-time member of the Municipal Clerks’ Association of Essex County, serving on numerous committees over the years and served as President of that organization for three years. Wiener is also a long-time member of the Municipal Clerks’ Association of New Jersey, serving on and chairing several committees. He is also a long-time member of the International Institute of Municipal Clerks.

Over the years he also became a mentor to his staff and statewide to other clerks entering the profession.

Retired Garfield City Municipal Clerk Drew Pavlica wrote about Wiener in The Quill, which is a quarterly newsletter the Municipal Clerks’ Association distributes to its members.

“Often quietly and without fanfare, Harold frequently helps other Municipal Clerks, the Public, Elected Officials, and everyone in need, regardless of the time or effort it requires,” Pavlica wrote. “Harold is respected inside and outside his municipality, for his fairness, impartiality, supervisory ability and judgment.”

Wiener lived in Irvington for a long time before moving to nearby Union but his love for the township is strong.

“The perception of Irvington that the media picks up is not correct,” Wiener said. “Irvington is the same as when I grew up. The only difference is the different people who have moved in but it’s still people wanting to raise their families, put food on the table.”

“I embrace diversity. It is a good thing. A natural thing. The town really has not changed. It’s the same community with different groups of people, having their businesses, getting education, doing the same things, improving the lives of their children, and putting food on the table.”

Wiener isn’t sure what the future holds but he knows he is going to have to find something to do when he is feeling better.

“I’ve got to do something. I get bored easy. I will find something significant to do. I don’t have any set plan, but I will be paying a visit to town hall.”

Wiener made a point of thanking the mayor and council for their support over the years and he assures the people of the township they are in good hands.

“We have the best trained staff of any clerk’s office in New Jersey,” Wiener said. “Some might disagree with that but they are wrong.”