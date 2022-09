In Memoriam

Wayne Alan Russo

September 11, 2001

World Trade Center

Your compassion, humility, sense of humor, and beautiful spirit have left a mark on this world and

on our hearts.

Our family chain is broken and nothing seems the same, but as

God calls us one by one, the chain will link again.

We will love you and

miss you forever.

Mom, Dad, Lynne, Mario, Jordan, Justin, Jesse and Jared