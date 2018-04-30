Ann Marie Rizzolo



Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Bloomfield at 10:00 a.m. Interment Glendale Cemetery. Visitation is on Tuesday from 3-8 p.m. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Jersey City, Ann Marie lived most of her life in Bloomfield, moving to Toms River in 2006. She retired from the Newark Board of Education where she worked as a school secretary. Ann Marie. was preceded in death by her husband, Albert C. Rizzolo and her son, Albert C. Rizzolo, Jr (Linda). Survived by her daughters Debra Curci and her husband Gerald, Lucille Vara and her husband Kenneth, Denise and Mary, and her 6 beloved grandchildren and 5 cherished great grandchildren. Ann Marie is also survived by her sister Rose Milone and brother Joseph Terrezza, and niece Lisa. She loved the beach, trips to AC, lunch with friends but most of all she loved her family. We are heartbroken by her passing.