Lawrence Ralph Fabrizio “Larry”, of Springfield, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 10, 2018, with his beloved wife at his side. He was 92 and just shy of his 93rd birthday.

Larry was born and raised in South Orange. He attended Our Lady of Sorrows School and was graduated from Columbia High School. He served in the United States Navy during WWII in the Pacific theater as a radio dispatcher aboard the USS Rolf, a destroyer escort.

Larry resided in Maplewood, Springfield and Normandy Beach. He was employed by the Maplewood Post Office and for more than 40 years was the proprietor of “Larry’s Place” Barber Shoppe in Maplewood Village. His favorite pastime was playing golf, rain or shine, with his buddies of many years, especially Eddie Ricci and Al Sansone.

Larry was predeceased by his parents, Ralph and Carolina Lufrano Fabrizio; two brothers, Anthony and Domenic Fabrizio; and two sisters, Michelina De Michele and Caroline Maffei. He is survived by his wife, Francesca (Trisha) Fabrizio (nee Vasselli); his beloved children, Ralph Fabrizio of CA, Michael Pannullo of Springfield and Noelle Brown of Point Pleasant. He is also survived by his sons, Dr. Lawrence Fabrizio and Michael Fabrizio; and his daughters, Lois Corcoran, Mary Wallington and Carrie Steinbauer. Also surviving are his many grandchildren & great grandchildren, especially those who called him “P-Pop” and will miss climbing on his lap as he sat in his recliner. Larry also leaves many friends, cousins, nieces and nephews whose visits he enjoyed so much.

Our family would also like to thank Larry’s wonderful caregivers at Inglemoor Rehabilitation Center, especially, Denise Inge, who cared for him daily with a loving heart.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:30PM on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at St. Rose of Lima RC Church, Short Hills. Interment with be held privately at the family’s request. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a visitation to celebrate Larry’s life on Friday from 2-4PM & 7-9PM at the Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison.

In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions can be made in Larry’s memory to the Springfield First Aid Squad, 10 N. Trivett Avenue, Springfield, NJ 07081

