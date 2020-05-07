Christie J. Albanese, 74, passed away on Tuesday, May 6, 2020 at Kindred at Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center in Rahway, N.J.

Interment will take place at Glendale Cemetery in Bloomfield. Arrangements are private, but a celebration of his life will take place at a later date.

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Newark, Mr. Albanese lived most of his life in Belleville He was a member of the Army Reserves and the owner of Perfection Knife Grinding Co. in Belleville.

He was the beloved husband of Francine (DiNardo) Albanese for 53 years; cherished father of Christine Canev, Michelle Parsons and her husband Scot; brother of Edward Albanese and loving grandfather of Max Canev and Ryan and Julia Parsons. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.