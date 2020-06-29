Michael F. Maiorano, Michael Maiorano 93, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Thursday at 12:00 p.m. Interment will take place at Glendale Cemetery in Bloomfield. Visitation is on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

Born in Newark, Mr. Maiorano lived most of his life in Bloomfield. He served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict and worked as an administrator for I.B.M. He was a board member of the Bloomfield Public Library, and also belonged to the Watsessing Senior Citizens.

He was the son of the late Carmine and Assunta Figarelli Maiorano; brother of Helen Maiorano and the late Anthony Maiorano and Theresa Nesta; uncle of Angelo Nesta and his wife Fran, Arlene Buell and her husband Jeff, Richard Maiorano and his wife Debbie and Mariann Seaman and her husband Arthur. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com