Afortunada Marcilla 76, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022 at the Clara Maass Medical Center.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the funeral from the O'Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Wednesday. The funeral mass will be offered at Sacred Heart Church. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington.

Born in Puerto Rico, Mrs. Marcilla resided in Bloomfield where she was a homemaker.

She was the wife of the late Antonio Marcilla Sr. for 33 years; mother of Antonio Jr. and his wife Carolina, Rpbert, Reuben and Dr. Oscar; grandmother of Adelina and Elyse; sister of Oudia, Maria, Maria and Ines.