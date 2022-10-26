1945-2022

Alice G. Scheck, 77, of Kenosha, passed away on Tuesday, October

25, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center – Kenosha.

Born in Bloomfield, NJ, on July 24, 1945, she was the only child of the late William and Irene (Wodka) Gero. She was educated in the schools of New Jersey.

Alice enjoyed reading a spending time with her children.

Survivors include a son, Wesley Scheck; and a daughter, Brooke Scheck.

Services for Alice were held privately.

