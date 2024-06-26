Alice M. Beausoleil

Mrs. Alice Beausoleil (nee Daigneault), who died on Saturday June 22, 2024 at the age of 101, was a 14-year resident of the Kinder Towers in Bloomfield at the time of her death. Alice was a longtime resident of Bloomfield who had worked for Annin Flag (Verona), and National Newark and Essex Bank (Bloomfield) prior to its takeover by MidLantic Bank and finally by PNC Bank. She retired from the PNC Community Branch in 1985 after a decades long career working as a bank clerk.

Born in Saint-Cyrille-de- Wendover, Quebec, Canada on January 31,1923 Mrs. Beausoleil, along with her family, immigrated to the United States in 1957. She had lived in West Orange and Montclair, before moving to Bloomfield in 1977.

Married to her husband, Lionel (deceased 2005), for 56 years, she is survived by daughters Monique and Marielle, son Yvan and daughter-in-law Laura. Proud grandmother to Andre and Lauren, Alice enjoyed spending hours with family sharing family history and reading hundreds of novels from her favorite author, Danielle Steel.

A Funeral Mass for Alice will be held at 10:00 am on Monday July 1, 2024 at Our Lady of the Holy Angels Roman Catholic Church, 465 Main Street, Little Falls NJ. Interment will follow the Mass at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Upper Montclair. Please join the family for a visitation at the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street Bloomfield on Sunday June 30 from 2 PM to 6 PM. Express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Alice cared deeply about children’s health issues so in lieu of flowers please consider donating to WWW.Smiletrain.org for the care of children with cleft palates worldwide.