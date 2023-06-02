Amelia Krush (Malangone) passed away on May 29—she was 93 years old.

Amy, as she was known to her friends and family, was born and raised in the Iron-Bound section of Newark, NJ. After graduating from East Side High School, she began working at the Prudential Insurance Company. She soon met and married Joseph Krush. She left the Prudential to start her family. The family moved to Bloomfield where she lived for 40 years. After which she spent the next 20 years in Belleville. Amy returned to the work force as a data entry operator for Midlantic/PNC Bank in Bloomfield and West Orange for 26 years before retiring.

Amy enjoyed all aspects of life. She loved to read. Her favorite author was Danielle Steele. She loved to go out with her friends, known as “The Club”. She loved going to New York City to see a new play or try out a new restaurant. She loved music especially Frank Sinatra and Barbra Streisand. She was famous for her butter cookies and Easter pies. She loved watching Dancing With The Stars and games shows. She loved her family and friends.

Amy is predeceased by her loving husband of 50 years Joseph and her son Michael. She is also predeceased by her siblings Carmen Anthony Malangone, Anna Malangone, and Sue Cicalese.

Amy is survived by her daughter Grace and her husband Joe, her grandson Daniel and his fiancé Olivia, and her granddaughter Carolyn and her husband Louis; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to St. Jude’s Hospital for Children would be greatly appreciated.

