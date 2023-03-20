Anastasia Bavas, 80 passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023 at home in Bloomfield.

Relatives and close friends are invited to attend the viewing at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 818 Valley Road Clifton on Tuesday March 21, at 10:00 am followed by the church service at 11:00 am. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Born in Andros, Greece, Anastasia moved to the United States in 1969 where she lived in River Edge, Bergenfield, Wallington, West Caldwell and the last 23 years in Bloomfield New Jersey.

Anastasia was a devout follower of the Greek Orthodox Christian Religion and a parishioner of St. George Greek Orthodox Church of Clifton. She was the beloved wife of her late husband Michael Bavas.

She is survived by her sons Nick Bavas and his wife Faith of Jacksonville Fl, James Bavas and his wife Alyson of Parsippany NJ and her daughter Penelope Bavas of Bloomfield NJ. Survived also by her grandchildren Michael, Aidan, James and Charlotte.

Anastasia was predeceased by her parents Demetrios Tsoumbris and Aphrodite Megariotou; brother Ioannis Tsoumbris.