Andrew Joseph Schembra, 72, of Lillington, NC passed away Monday March 28, 2022, at Betsy Johnson Hospital in Dunn, NC.

He was born April 3, 1949, in Newark, NJ to the late Luise Infante Schembra and Christopher Schembra.

Andrew spent his early years in his beloved Glen Ridge Township, New Jersey. Andrew graduated from CW Post Long Island University in Long Island, NY. He would go on to pursue a career in real estate as a broker and agent. After relocating to Hilton Head Island, SC, Andrew worked with his brother, Philip to

establish Schembra Real Estate Group. He met his wife, Jan on the Island. During his real estate career. Andrew was often in the top one percent of sales and was a Lifetime Member of the elite Million Dollar Club. He was an avid sports fan who loved watching and teaching football and playing golf. He loved boating and spending time on the water. Andrew always shared a special bond with his parents and siblings, whom he loved dearly. He was a proud Italian American who cherished the memories shared with his loving family. Andrew was a kind soul who never met a stranger and had several dear friends that he admired and loved.

He is survived by the love of his life for 25 years, Jan Hornsby Schembra; his daughters, Natalie Jeanne Schembra and Deveny Jo Schembra; his sons, Drew Christopher Robert Schembra, his wife, LaDa and Alexander Joseph Infante Schembra; his grandchildren, Deonis Green, Leena Schembra, and Izabella Schembra; his beloved siblings, Catherine Schembra Gaeta and husband, Anthony Gaeta and Philip Anthony Schembra and wife, Carol Schembra and his nephews and their families, Christopher Schembra, his partner, Molly Sovran, Mark Gaeta, his wife, Christine and their sons Matthew and Christopher, and Matthew Gaeta, his wife, Jessica and their son Jack.

He was welcomed into his second family in Lillington by Ann Saunders, Pat Heikkinen, Mark and Tammy Hornsby and their children Kaitlynn Hornsby, Chelsea Pruitt and Brett Lawrence and Staci and Scott Parker, their grandchildren, Carleigh and Sadie, and their daughter Shayna, husband Nicholas Cotton and their son Benjamin.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday April 9, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Summerville Presbyterian Church, 2065 Old US Hwy 421 in Lillington. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall following the memorial service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Summerville Presbyterian Church at PO Box 640 Lillington NC 27546.

