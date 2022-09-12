Retired Detective Andrew Joseph Spano, 94 years old, passed away on Monday September 5, 2022, peacefully at his home in Bloomfield, NJ.

Born in Newark , NJ, Mr. Spano a life long resident of Bloomfield, NJ. Graduated St Francis Grammar School and went on to Saint Benedicts High School.

A Master Sergeant in the United States Army. Serving our county during the Korean Conflict and receiving the Silver Star. He went on to be sworn in to the Bloomfield Police department on August 16, 1955 and retired as a detective on July 1, 1993. Very Loved and Respected, he served his town for 38yrs. He was a very proud family man and loved his summer home at Monmouth Beach.

Mr. Spano was the husband of the late Elizabeth F. Spano nee: Carollo. He is survived by his Children Gina Giordano, Andrea Burgess, And Andrew Spano Jr. Also survived by his 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the visitation on Thursday at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St Bloomfield. the funeral was on Friday and the funeral mass was offered at St.Francis Xavier church. Interment Glendale Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Bloomfield PBA local 32, 1 municipal Plaza PO Box 265 Bloomfield, NJ 07003 in his memory. Express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com