Ann A. McLaughlin (nee Middlebrook)

(November 27,1928 – October 4, 2022)

Ann McLaughlin (Nancy) passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Astoria, NY, Nancy grew up in Queens and attended PS 89 & Newtown High School graduating with perfect attendance and went on to St. John’s University to study business and accounting. She resided in Glen Ridge for 63 years where she was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Bloomfield. Nothing was more important than her faith and family. She adored her country and was a true patriot, proudly displaying the red, white and blue. Nancy loved a good party, dancing and was always dressed to the “nines”. She was an avid Mets fan, took on the slot machines, enjoyed horse races and Christmas Eve was her most special day.

She was predeceased by husband John who she met in 1947 in Avon, NJ and married in 1950; by her son John and loving sisters, Eileen Middlebrook, Marion Kelly (Martin) and Margaret Middlebrook. Nancy is survived by her children Eileen McGovern (Steve), Thomas McLaughlin, James McLaughlin (Nancy), Timothy McLaughlin (Catherine), Mary Hunsch (Mark), her 7 loving grandchildren Melanie, Lily, Jillian, Nina, Caroline, Sean, Mia and her nephews Robert Kelly (Karen), Martin Kelly (Elaine) and their families.

Relatives and friends were invited to a visitation at O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield, NJ on Saturday, October 8th and Sunday, October 9th . A Mass of Christian burial for Nancy was held at Sacred Heart Church, 76 Broad Street, Bloomfield, NJ on Monday, October 10th.

In lieu of flowers, Nancy’s family asked that donations be made in her honor to EWTN.com, a Catholic channel that was dear to her heart. www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Her cheerful laughter, joyful spirit, sage advice and love of life will be missed by everyone that was blessed to have known her.