ATHENS, GA –Ann (Hirshburg) Walker, 85, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Orchard at Athens. She was the wife of Michael A. Walker to whom she was married for 64.5 years.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, February 3, 2023 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York, PA with Rabbi Marshal Klaven officiating. The family will be gathering at the Funeral Chapel from 1-2:00 PM Friday. Following the service, the family will gather at the home of Brian and Samar Rohrbaugh. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Ann was born on June 20, 1937 in Newark, NJ; a daughter of the late Martin and Ethel (Herschenfeld) Hirshburg. She had attended Penn State University and enjoyed her work as a nursery school teacher. Mrs. Walker would spend her free time completing needlepoint and crocheting, loved traveling with her husband and friends, and spending time with her family.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Walker is survived by two daughters, Debra and husband Mark Cunningham of Athens and Karen and husband Duane Rohrbaugh of Palm Desert, CA; five grandchildren, Taylor and husband Brian, Jonny and wife Alex, Brian and wife Samar, Scott and wife Sophia, and Kevin; and one great granddaughter, Joanna. She was preceded in death by a brother, Philip Hirshburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or at http://www.parkinson.org

Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com