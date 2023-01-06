Ann Marie Sulzer

On Thursday, January 5th, Ann Marie Sulzer Nee Cutrone of Bloomfield passed away at Clara Maass M.C., Belleville. Beloved wife of Donald R. Sulzer for 52 years. Devoted mother of Donna Testa and her husband Dean, Denise Ardito and her husband Michael, Jaclyn Hamilton and her husband Patrick. Daughter of the late James and Marie Cutrone nee Stasio. Loving sister of Maria Esposito, and the late Angelina (Angel), Connie, Marquerite, Madeline, Anthony, and Elizabeth. Dear Grandmother of Dean, Carina, Daniel, Michael, Natalie, Hannah and the late Evan.

Born in Orange, Mrs. Sulzer lived in Bloomfield for the last 52 years. Mrs. Sulzer was an insurance agent for many years.

Relatives and friends are invited to O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield on Tuesday, January 10th at 9 a.m. thence to Sacred Heart Church, 76 Broad Street, Bloomfield where a Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Visitation will be held on Monday 4-8 p.m.

