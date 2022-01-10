Ann R. Tomburo (nee Shaw) 81, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Mountainside Hospital in Glen Ridge.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the visitation at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Sunday. A service was held at 5:00 p.m. Interment will be private.

Born in Bloomfield, Ms. Tomburo was a lifelong resident and graduated Bloomfield High School in 1958. She worked as an executive secretary for Bell telephone in Newark before working as a payroll specialist for Essex County, retiring in 2018 after 22 years.

She was the wife of the late Frank Tomburo; mother of Christopher Tomburo and his husband Tony Troiano and the late Paul Tomburo; sister of John Dillon, Frank Shaw and the late Jerry Shaw; grandmother of Ryan A. Tomburo.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.