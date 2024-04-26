Anne Marie McDermott, 79, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2024, in her home in Bloomfield, NJ surrounded by her loving husband and children. Beloved wife of Thomas McDermott and mother of Jennifer of West Milford, NJ, and Brian of Buena Vista Township, NJ. Sister of Kathleen, Kevin, and Timothy Sullivan.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, Anne Marie lived most of her life in Bloomfield, NJ. She worked as an administrative assistant for Jansan Solutions in Cranford, NJ until she retired. She enjoyed volunteering in the community including the Bloomfield Public Library and especially loved gardening and animals. She was a kind, warm, and welcoming person to all she knew and met.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the visitation at the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street Bloomfield, on Thursday. The Funeral Mass was offered at St Francis Xavier Church, Newark. Interment private. Express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com