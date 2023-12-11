Anthony Calzone, Jr.

Anthony Calzone, 86, passed away on Saturday, December 2 at 5:30 PM at Clara Maass Memorial Center in Belleville, N.J. He was surrounded by his daughters, son-in-law and closest family members.

Born in Teaneck at Holy Name Hospital, and graduated from Northeastern University. Tony, as he was known, was a lifelong resident of the Newark/ Bloomfield area. He was retired from his life in regional distribution management and devoted his last 18 years as a proud and revered crossing guard for the Glen Ridge Police Department.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Phyllis Brucato- Calzone in 2020. Tony is survived by his loving and cherished daughters, Ann Marie Henis, Karen and husband Mark Magarelli, by his cherished grandchildren, Nicholas and Christopher Magarelli and Blake and Kristina Henis.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you make a donation to The American Cancer Society or The American Heart Association.

