Anthony French

Anthony “Ted” French, 73, of Hebron, NH, passed away on May 11, 2024 after a courageous battle with cancer and pneumonia.

Ted was born on October 28, 1950 to Anthony “Ted” Moran French and Elizabeth (Holleran) French in New Rochelle, NY. After graduating from Essex Catholic High School, Newark, NJ in 1968, he went on to work as an iron worker, for Ironworkers Local 11 for 12 years.

Shortly after high school, Ted met the love of his life, Coleen (Small) from Northport, NY, on a blind date in 1969. They married on October 28, 1972 (Ted’s 22nd birthday!) and loved each other unconditionally for 52 years. They lived in New Jersey and went on to have two children, Trevor J. French, and Leigh-Ann F. (French) Hanlon and countless dogs throughout the years. Shortly before his daughter was born, Ted joined the Bloomfield Police Department in 1980 as a Patrolman and spent his decorated career rising through the ranks and ultimately retired as Captain in 2009. He thoroughly enjoyed his retirement spending time at Obal’s Inn with friends, sitting on his porch on Broad Street watching reruns of Columbo, Law and Order, and the Honeymooners and was a proud member of the Racoons, Bloomfield Lodge #1. In 2017 Ted and Coleen reached their ultimate dream of retiring to their favorite vacation spot on Newfound Lake, NH, where they enjoyed the beautiful lake and mountain views. His favorite past-time was going to lunch with Coleen each week in their 2004 Thunderbird convertible and talking with friends at the local bars. Ted will always be remembered as the ultimate storyteller, sharing many tales of his life and (sometimes unbelievable) experiences while working as a policeman. He lived his life in the fast lane with no regrets, even through his final days.

Ted is survived by his loving wife, Coleen F. (Small) French, his “little girl” Leigh-Ann F. Hanlon and his best bud Patrick Hanlon (Laconia, NH); his son Trevor J. French and Christine French (Lanoka Harbor, NJ); and two grandchildren, Ella S. Hanlon and Tyler A. French. He is also survived by his sisters and brother, Leslie Finerty, Diane Critchley, Carol McKenzie and Richard French; and brother and sister-in-law Barry Small and Laurie Small; and last, but certainly not least, his countless brothers in blue and many cherished friends. Ted was predeceased by his parents and mother and father-in law, Anthony Moran French, Elizabeth French and James Small and Fay Small.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a memorial donation be made to the Solinsky Center for Cancer Care at The Elliot

(donate.elliothospital.org/inspiredgiving) or your local emergency services department in Ted's honor. Express condolence at